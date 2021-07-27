Rochester fencing legend reacts to Lee Kiefer winning first Olympic gold in women’s individual foil fencing for US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In one of the surprises in the Olympics so far, the US took home gold in fencing:

Lee Kiefer won the medal for individual foil.

Our area has its own connection to world-class fencing. Sisters Iris and Felicia Zimmerman competed in the 2000 games in Sidney, while Iris took home bronze in the 1999 World Fencing Championships. From the Rochester Fencing Club, which the sisters purchased in 2009, Iris discussed Kiefer, and her reaction to the US getting the gold.

“I’ve known her since she was a little kid starting out, and she has broken all of the records, and especially this latest one where she’s become the first (American) women’s foil fencer to medal, and she won a gold medal,” Iris said.

“I called my sister over Zoom, and we were talking, she’s in Egypt We watched the lasty couple touches together… In Egypt the fed goes faster. She starts to cry, I start thinking she won, so I see the last touch on my feed, and we just start ugly crying.

“For us, it was all of the dreams we had growing up, all the things we wanted for ourselves, we saw in her. It couldn’t have happened to a better person,” she added.

Iris also said that with this gold, it will not only get more kids interested in the sport, but it will show them that An American is possible. She also adds that fencing is great mental and physical exercise for kids, and that almost kids enjoy playing — safely — with swords.