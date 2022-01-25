Northstar gets 10th straight win with second half surge over York

Garwood tallies 28 points, six rebounds, and seven assists for Knights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ryan Garwood and Andrew Eschner combined for 53 points as Northstar won its tenth straight game with an 81-65 victory over York.

Northstar led 24-20 early in the second quarter when York got hot. Maddox Timothy made back-to-back threes as part of a 12-0 run to give York a 32-24 lead. Timothy finished with 20 points on the night.

But Northstar rallied thanks to a strong effort by Ryan Garwood and took a 39-36 lead into the half.

The Northstar Knights controlled the second half, pushing their lead to 19 points midway through the fourth quarter. Garwood led the way for Northstar with 25 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Andrew Eschner had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Jake Pangrazio led York with 24 points in the losing effort.

Northstar (11-2) will host Rochester Prep on Friday while York (9-5) will travel to Mount Morris on Saturday.