1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

NFL players are banned from exchanging jerseys after games

Sports

by: ROB MAADDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, exchanges jerseys with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, so players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.The restrictions are outlined in the game-day protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Open For Business
Open For Business
NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:

— Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.

— Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.

— Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.

— Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated, isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.

— On-field fan seating is prohibited.

— Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.

— Media is banned from the locker room.

Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter: “This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”

Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it “silly” and asked,“why are they letting us play at all?”

The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

