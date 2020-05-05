NFL Mock Schedule 1.0

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 15, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The NFL 2020 schedule will be released on Thursday. One of the reasons it’s such an event is because it’s the only spring time reflection of the (dis)respect your team gets from the country, the league and the networks.

That respect is measured in primetime games.

How many will the Bills have? How many will the Patriots have? You can’t examine that question in a vacuum. More for Team A means less for Team B.

So, we’re going to predict all of them. Here are the rules:

The field is 48 games: the 16 on Sunday (not including Week 17), the 17 on Monday (two week 1 and none week 17) and 15 games on Thursday (one each for the first 15 weeks).

No Saturday games are included. Also, no predictions for the Lions and Cowboys hosted Thanksgiving afternoon games.

Teams are usually limited to five primetime games, but can occasionally have six. These picks are limited to a max 5 games per team.

Divisional games are not listed with a specific home team. (Allows me to call myself correct no matter which team hosts. You put in the work, you get to make the rules)

No predictions on which games will be on Sunday, Monday or Thursday night (though some specifics will be noted). This is just the whole field of primetime games.

Each game is listed only once, but could fit more than one category.

MORTAL LOCKS

Chiefs at Ravens

Chiefs at Saints

Chiefs at Buccaneers

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Niners at Saints

Packers at Buccaneers

Niners vs. Seahawks

If you like offense and you like winners and you like Tom Brady, you should enjoy the primetime slate in the NFL this year. Most football fans like at least two of those three. NBC execs will be drooling over the possibility of New Orleans and San Fran repeating their slot machine like 48-46 game last season. Put me down for Packers-Bucs, week one on Sunday night. It will only be the 3rd time Aaron Rodgers and Brady have gone head to head.

HISTORICAL LOCKS

Cowboys vs. Eagles

Packers vs. Bears

Saints vs. Falcons

Ravens vs. Steelers

Atlanta and New Orleans have been a primetime match-up every year since 2008 except one. Baltimore and Pittsburgh have done it every year, but two, since 2006 (though the two are 2016 and 2019). The Bears and Packers are riding a 14 season streak with at least one night game. The Eagles and Cowboys have a 17 year streak going. We’ll keep riding all of these.

THE GOLD STANDARDS

Cowboys at Ravens

Niners at Cowboys

Cowboys at Seahawks

Cowboys at Rams

Eagles at Packers

Texans at Packers

Seahawks at Packers

The Packers have not played less than the maximum of five night time games since 2013. For the Cowboys, you have to go all the way back to 2006. These two brands will continue coming to a TV near you after dark every fall.

THE BILLS SECTION

Steelers at Bills

Bills at Titans

Bills at Niners

Nope, no Chiefs game. You’ll notice above the Chiefs are already the road team for three monster games. They will host the season opener, but I can’t see their 5th night game being a fourth road trip and especially not when their home venue is one of the league’s legendary facilities

Instead, I’ll take the NFL letting Pittsburgh run it back with Buffalo on Sunday night. This time, the Steelers are likely to have something better than a duck at quarterback. I’ll pick the Titans game for a Thursday night and a Monday night road trip west.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Cardinals at Jets

Browns at Jets

Steelers at Giants

Giants at Bears

Even after consecutive seasons with at least 11 losses, the Giants still had three primetime games last year. It was their lowest total in a decade. I’ve got them down for three again in 2020.

The only year the Jets had less than two evening games was 2017 when they were all but advertising a season of tanking for a quarterback. And yep, that would be three years in a row for a night-time version of the Circus Bowl: Browns v Jets.

THE HOT TEAMS

Buccaneers at Raiders

Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Chargers vs. Raiders

Broncos vs. Raiders

From the department of “2020 Remains Upside Down”, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are arguably the NFL’s most attractive commodity this year. It’s not just Tom Brady. It’s Gronk and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and an offense that could be Kansas City south. And if it doesn’t work, watching Brady melt down will be ratings gold, too.

I know the Raiders aren’t super, but I think the NFL pushes all in on the Las Vegas move. I’m all in on Brady and the Bucs breaking in the new stadium with a week two Monday Night game (“All in”… “Vegas”… I’m quite clever).

REALLY GOOD, BUT WITH A SLIGHT SCENT OF 4:25PM

Eagles at Steelers

Vikings at Saints

Vikings at Seahawks

Texans at Chiefs

Patriots at Chiefs

Ravens at Patriots

Bears vs. Vikings

I’m bucking the trend with Eagles-Steelers. The PA rivals have never met in a night game. As good as the Chiefs road schedule looks, their home schedule is almost trash thanks to the offseason weakening in Houston and Foxboro. The best options for the season opener are Houston, New England and then… Atlanta? The Chargers? My pick is the Pats.

Speaking of the Fighting Belichicks, I have them down for three prime time games, thanks mostly to their first place schedule and… curiosity. I could see them getting five. I could see two or maybe even one. They are Enigma #1 for 2020.

A LONG FLIGHT HOME

Eagles at Niners

Patriots at Chargers

Rams at Eagles

I really tried to avoid picking too many cross country flights. They won’t happen for any Thursday games and Monday is not ideal, either. The problem this year is that the AFC East and NFC West plays half their schedules against teams on the other coast (the other two East/West divisions have at least four such games).

I had six coast to coast night games this year after five last year. The Eagles at least get to host one and travel to one in my schedule. That Pats-Chargers game is probably my least confident prime time pick. Just doesn’t look good enough.

DIVISION GAMES JUST BECAUSE

Steelers vs. Browns

Texans vs. Titans

Browns vs. Ravens

Titans vs. Colts

Most years, there are at least 20 divisional games as part of the primetime lineup. 2018 was an exception with only 17. My initial list had ten division games, total. That ain’t gonna fly, so I rearranged a few matchups to create more (I worked up to 16). The top three on this list all feel like safe bets.

THE ONE AND DONE’S

Dolphins at Broncos

Bengals at Colts

Giants vs. Washington

Vikings vs. Lions

Cardinals at Panthers

Even with Tua, can’t see the Dolphins getting much night time love. Same goes for Joe Burrow and the Bengals, but there’s a historical precedent here. Four of the last five QB’s to be picked number one overall in the draft had exactly one primetime game scheduled for their rookie season.

Washington and Detroit get dragged into night games by their popular division opponents. I was going to leave Carolina out all together, but figured the fantasy owners locked into Christian McCaffrey deciding their game would make the Panthers good for one Monday Nighter.

GOOD, BUT LEFT OUT

Steelers at Cowboys

Cowboys at Vikings

Chiefs at Bills

Seahawks at Bills

Niners at Patriots

Patriots at Seahawks

The Steelers and Cowboys have not played a night game since 1991. I’m going against enough history with Steelers-Eagles, so I’ll bow down this time. The rest of these are cross country trips that did not make the cut and Patriots games that would have been in the “mortal lock” category with Brady still around.

TOTALLY LEFT OUT

Jacksonville Jaguars

They have little hope. They might be tanking. Their best offensive weapon is a potentially washed up running back (for now). Their QB is most known for his mustache. Nothing says “get the hell off my TV” like the 2020 Jaguars. Therefore, I foresee no occasions of Doug Marrone on primetime this year.