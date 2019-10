NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Newark High School girls’ varsity volleyball team will take on Wayne Central High School at a home game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the game will benefit the Dig Pink Side-Out Foundation for breast cancer research.

This annual fundraiser consists of a day full of family-fun activities and raffles beginning at 10 a.m.

The girls’ junior varsity game will begin at 1 p.m.