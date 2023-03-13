The Newark girls capped a nice weekend in Syracuse for Section Five bowlers.

Becca Spry (1201) and Natalie Kent (1197) bowled nearly identical six game series leading the Reds to a comfortable Girls Division II championship. Their series were second and third best among all girls in the competition. Sienna Hasseler (1081) and Hannah Kinslow (1048) also finished among the top 12.

Newark won by over 300 pins.

That state title on Sunday followed another by the boys composite team on Saturday. As opposed to teams in divisions by student population, this is a section vs. section contest made up of the best bowlers (not bowling in a team event) in the section regardless of school size.

Genesee Valley’s Kory Nurse paced the Section Five team with a 1341 six game series (223 average). Fairport teammates Aaron Mirrione (1312) and Brayden Masclee (1296) were not far behind. Tim Doan and Adam Wakelee–both from Victor–each also finished in the top 14 among individual series.

The Hilton boys came close to making it three titles in three days for Section Five. On Friday, they missed out on a Division I state championship by just 51 pins and finished second. However, the Cadets still boasted the game of the day when senior Brendan Stephenson put together his first ever sanctioned 300 game. He ended up with a 1343 series (223 average) and was third individually.

There was only one other perfect game all weekend and it came in the boys composite event on Saturday.

Fairport girls finished sixth in the Division I team event. Rainah Roos was 12th individually with an 1110 series. The girls composite team was also sixth. Athena’s Haley Grabowski paced the Fivers with a 1251 series.

Marcus Whitman was third in the Boys Division II battle. Ely Mangiarelli was tops for the Wildcats with a 1288 series.