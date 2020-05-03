1  of  76
Netherlands coach Koeman undergoes heart procedure

KOEMAN

FILE – In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 6 2005, then Benfica’s Dutch coach Ronal Koeman reacts during a friendly soccer match against Juventus, at Benfica’s Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. Netherlands national coach, 57-year old Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday May 3, 2020, at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, FILE)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement.

The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful “heart catheterization” and will return home Monday, his management company Wasserman said. It did not elaborate on the nature of the procedure and nor did the Dutch soccer association.

Dutch national broadcaster NOS cited Koeman’s business manager, Rob Jansen, as saying that the former Barcelona player was hospitalized after feeling chest pain after a bike ride.

“We are shocked and wish him a good recovery,” the Dutch national team’s spokesman Bas Ticheler told The Associated Press.

Koeman’s management said the coach would be resting in coming days.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, it in unclear when the Dutch team will play again. The European Championship that was due to start June 12 has been postponed due to the global pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

