NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Storrs, Conn.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and NCAA referee Jeffrey Anderson has been selected among 10 others to officiate in the Final Four in April.

This will be the sixth time in 23 seasons that Anderson will be officiating a Final Four game at the D1 level. Last year, he officiated the game between North Carolina and Kansas.

Anderson first started playing basketball recreationally in the 1980s as a student at Franklin High School. After he graduated, he started to take referee classes before he began officiating games for the NCAA.

During his tenure as an NCAA referee, Anderson gained popularity for his performance during games as well as the way he runs — there is even a fan account on Twitter featuring video clips of Anderson running and officiating games, the most recent clips featuring him officiating the men’s basketball game between Kansas and Michigan.

The Final Four semifinals will be played in Houston on April 1 and will be broadcast on News 8 WROC. The first and second games of the Final Four will be held at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively. The Championship Game will be broadcast on April 3 at 9:00 p.m.