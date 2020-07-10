Rochester native and NBA starter Thomas Bryant reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

According to Ava Wallace, who covers the Washington Wizards for the Washington Post, Rochester native Thomas Bryant has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Bishop Kearney star reportedly did not travel with the team to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Gary Payton II also did not go south with the Wizards because of a positive test.

He will now have to remain in isolation until satisfying public health protocols and being cleared by a physician. Approximately 10% of the players scheduled to take part in the NBA’s return to play have been positive. There was no report if Bryant was suffering from any coronavirus related symptoms.

Garrison Mathews, Thomas Bryant and Gary Payton did not travel with the Wizards to Orlando, per sources. Mathews for personal reasons. Bryant and Payton have tested positive for the coronavirus. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) July 10, 2020

Bryant had started 28 games and played in 38 for the Wizards this year. He battled injuries all season, missing 26 games.

He was going to be a key piece for Washington as they battle Orlando and, more likely, Brooklyn for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Nets are the only team more beleaguered by injury and Covid issues than the Wizards.

Washington was already without star Bradley Beal for the NBA restart because of a shoulder injury. Reserve guard Garrison Mathews also did not travel due to personal reasons.

The Wizards’ first game of the restart is scheduled for July 31st.