Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Rochester native and NBA starter Thomas Bryant reportedly tests positive for Covid-19

NBA
According to Ava Wallace, who covers the Washington Wizards for the Washington Post, Rochester native Thomas Bryant has tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Bishop Kearney star reportedly did not travel with the team to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Gary Payton II also did not go south with the Wizards because of a positive test.

He will now have to remain in isolation until satisfying public health protocols and being cleared by a physician. Approximately 10% of the players scheduled to take part in the NBA’s return to play have been positive. There was no report if Bryant was suffering from any coronavirus related symptoms.

Bryant had started 28 games and played in 38 for the Wizards this year. He battled injuries all season, missing 26 games.

He was going to be a key piece for Washington as they battle Orlando and, more likely, Brooklyn for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Nets are the only team more beleaguered by injury and Covid issues than the Wizards.

Washington was already without star Bradley Beal for the NBA restart because of a shoulder injury. Reserve guard Garrison Mathews also did not travel due to personal reasons.

The Wizards’ first game of the restart is scheduled for July 31st.

