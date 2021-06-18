Rochester native Isaiah Stewart named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester native and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team Thursday.

Stewart, the No. 16 overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, averaged 7.9 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in his first season in the pros. He averaged 21.4 minutes per game, started 14 games, and shot 55% from the field, 33% from three, and 70% from the free throw line.

Stewart is the highest ever draft pick out of Rochester, surpassing Greece Athena’s John Wallace who was picked 18th overall by the New York Knicks in 1996 and Al Butler, who was taken 17th overall in 1961 by the Boston Celtics.

NBA All-Rookie First Team:

LaMelo Ball

Saddiq Bey

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Jae’Sean Tate

NBA All-Rookie Second Team: