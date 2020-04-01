1  of  75
Closings
Rochester native Isaiah Stewart declares for NBA draft

NBA

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Washington’s Isaiah Stewart reacts to scoring against Mount St. Mary’s late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 56-46. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (WROC) — Isaiah Stewart, a former McQuaid basketball standout and freshman forward for University of Washington has declared for the NBA draft.

The Rochester native posted his intentions on social media Wednesday.

Stewart was named to the All PAC-12 First Team, as well as the PAC-12 All Freshman Team in his first season of college ball.

The 6’9” freshman forward has been a force for the Washington Huskies all season. He averages 16.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and nearly one assist per game on 56% shooting.

Stewart has started all 31 games for Washington this season, and has averaged 32.2 minutes per game as a freshman.

Stewart attended McQuaid Jesuit High School before transferring to La Lumiere School, a national powerhouse for high school boys basketball where he won the Naismith Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award in 2019.

