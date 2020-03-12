NBA to suspend season amid coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (WROC) — Officials say the NBA will suspend the season after the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games until further notice.

This comes after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The NBA said in a statement:

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

This is a developing story.