Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson wants Portland to apologize for 1997 profiling

NBA

Cliff Robinson was surrounded by paramilitary blockade on waterfront

by: Ken Boddie and KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Portland Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson wants an apology from the city after he says he was racially profiled and detained at gunpoint in 1997.

Robinson said he, his brothers and some friends got into his Humvee with paintball guns. Someone called the police and said they had assault rifles. He said they were surrounded by a paramilitary blockade on Portland’s waterfront.

Change.org: Cliff Robison wants Portland to apologize

On Robinson’s social media is a petition asking for an apology from the City of Portland.

“Yes, it’s an old story, but that’s kind of the point of why I pushed the petition,” said Chris Young, Robinson’s social media manager. “It’s never been remedied, the record has never been cleared. As far as people know, Clifford Robinson got busted for a small amount of cannabis and that’s not the whole story.”

Sister station KOIN reached out to Mayor Wheeler’s office for comment and has not yet heard back.

