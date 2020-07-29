Watkins Glen International named Best NASCAR Track

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen International has been named America’s “Best NASCAR Track” in USA Today’s 10 Best online Readers’ Choice competition.

This is the fourth time in five years WGI has received the honor, last winning it from 2016-18.

Watkins Glen International – Watkins Glen, N.Y. Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, Tenn. New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Loudon, N.H. Richmond Raceway – Richmond, Va. Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas Martinsville Speedway – Ridgeway, Va. Darlington Raceway – Darlington, S.C. Dover International Speedway – Dover, Del. Charlotte Motor Speedway – Charlotte, N.C. Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, Mich.

In a joint statement, State Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said, “Thanks to everyone who took a turn behind the wheel and kept voting, day after day, to support Watkins Glen International as America’s ‘Best NASCAR Track.’ It’s a well-deserved honor for track officials and staff, drivers and, most of all, the fans who help make The Glen one of the renowned venues in all of sports and an absolute foundation of the culture and economy of our Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions. It was another great ride and another great show of support for one of our own.”

NASCAR will not be coming to WGI in 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions put in place by Governor Andrew Cuomo.