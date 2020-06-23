1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Noose in Bubba Wallace’s Talladega garage had been there since 2019, FBI says

NASCAR

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Patrick Ary (WHNT)

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Bubba Wallace prepares by his car for qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. On Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR for causing a caution the week before at Texas that affected the race for at least one playoff driver. (AP Photo/Larry Papke, File)

The noose found hanging in the Talladega Superspeedway garage assigned to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had been there since late last year, federal agents said Tuesday afternoon.

Video confirmed by NASCAR indicated the noose in garage number 4 was there as early as October 2019, according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the statement read.

Wallace is NASCAR’s only black driver in the elite Cup Series. He recently pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all of its racetracks and properties.

After the noose was found and prior to the race, NASCAR drivers and crews pushed his car onto the track in a show of support.

Authorities said they determined no federal crime was committed.

“The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws,” the statement read. “We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Wallace came in 14th in Monday’s GEICO 500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss