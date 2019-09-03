Morse ready, as are Bills RBs

Bills starting center Mitch Morse missed the preseason due to a concussion but he’s now healthy and ready to go.

Having to miss so much time was stressful on several levels.

“It was extremely emotional,” said Morse. “This injury was a very emotional one and it takes a village to get you out of it. Whether it’s family, friends, the unbelievable staff and faculty here, especially Nate’s group, they gave me every resource under the sun, I think I talked to every specialist you can talk to.”

Mitch has suffered four concussions during his career but is confident he’ll be fine going forward.

“I feel very confident that I’m going to be just fine in the future,” said the center. “We’ve done all the tests, every single one you can do, and every one was just tip top and all the specialists said I’m gonna be just fine.”

As for the backs Mitch will be blocking for on Sunday, the team announced they will go with a running back by committee with Frank Gore, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon.

“We have to be tight like brothers,” said Gore. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the field, we want everybody to be successful. It’s all about team. i think we’ll all be successful to help our team.”

“They believe in me, so now it’s time to see how it turns out,” said Singletary. “They believe in me, I believe in myself, the sky’s the limit from here.”