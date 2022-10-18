ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been almost a year since mobile sports betting commenced in New York State.

And in that time, almost $500 million dollars have been raised in tax revenues.

State officials say that’s far exceeding any other state.

Record-breaking numbers are also surpassing expectations from earlier on, according Governor Kathy Hochul.

Mike Mazzeo, reporter for Legal Sports Report said the governor is anticipating $615 million dollars in sports wagering revenue for the 2023 fiscal year.

“The numbers are really astronomical,” she said.

Since mobile sports wagering commenced in January of 2022, New York State has far surpassed others with their revenues.

Why?

“Population and interest, you have a ton of teams,” he said. “The Bills’ success, the fact that they’re so highly touted, will continue to drive that traffic.”

He said the next month or so is going to be even more interesting.

“We have MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL seasons starting, and the thick of three football teams in New York with winning records.”

Mazzeo said the demand for mobile sports betting was soaring a year ago, and legislation was slow to pass. So when it did, things immediately took off.

The money is also being reinvested.

“Goes to educational programs, one percent to underfunded youth programs in the state and then one percent going to addiction,” said Mazzeo.

Moving forward, he said there may be another piece of legislation to legalize online casino gaming.

“Not sure it will pass, more likely it will go in 2024,” said Mazzeo. “I think overall retail volume in terms of sports betting is down, whether that means less people going to the casinos I’m not sure but it is down,” he said.

According to the state, they’ve collected $25 million in license fees from eight mobile sports wagering platform providers, totaling an additional $200 million to the state.

All of the license fees revenue have been directed to education. Every Friday, the New York State Gaming Commission publishes weekly mobile sports wagering reports from all of its sportsbook operators.

Those reports can be found on the state’s website, under the gaming commission tab.