MLS targets May 10 return, considers extending into December

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

InterMiami co-owner David Beckham, right, talks with head coach Diego Alonso during an MLS training session, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion InterMiami team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer is targeting a May 10 return to play and will consider pushing back its championship game by a month into December.

After announcing a 30-day suspension last week because of the new coronavirus, the league said Thursday it will follow last weekend’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not hold events involving more than 50 people for eight weeks.

“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” the league said in a statement.

The MLS championship game had been scheduled for Nov 7.

On its website, the league announced the May 10 target for a return date.

Teams have played two matches in their 34-game, regular-season league schedule. Inter Miami, the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, had been preparing for its home opener at its temporary stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MLS held its championship in December from 2012-18, then cut the length of its playoffs last year by changing the earlier rounds to knockouts from a two-leg format.

Last year’s title game was Nov. 10.

The United Soccer League said Wednesday the suspension of the second-tier USL Championship and third-tier League One has been extended through May 10.

