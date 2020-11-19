Natitude: Rochester Red Wings find new MLB partner in Washington Nationals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings have found a new MLB partner; the Washington Nationals.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s office made the announcement Thursday morning, adding that Rochester will remain in the AAA league.

Last week, the Wings’ former affiliate, the Minnesota Twins, announced the team was ending its partnership with Rochester.

Woke up with a #Natitude today. — Rochester Red Wings (@RocRedWings) November 19, 2020

“I’m thrilled to join alongside all of Rochester’s Red Wings fans today in celebration to announce that Red Wings baseball is ‘safe at home’ thanks to its new Major League affiliate, the Washington Nationals,” said Sen. Schumer in a Thursday press release. “When I spoke with Commissioner Manfred and Nationals owner Mark Lerner, I highlighted that as the longest continuously operating franchise in Minor League Baseball, the Red Wings have a stellar reputation – with top-notch fans and a passionate world-class organization led by Naomi Silver and General Manager Dan Mason. There is no doubt the Red Wings, now together with the Nats, will continue to knock it out of the park for fans throughout the Rochester Finger Lakes region. For Spikes, Mittsy, Milo, and all members of the Red Wing’s world-class organization, especially Naomi Silver and Dan Mason, I’m excited we can add the next great chapter of Red Wings baseball to our ‘things to be thankful for’ list this Thanksgiving.”

“I am extremely grateful for Senator Schumer’s assistance in securing our affiliation with the Washington Nationals,” said Naomi Silver, President, CEO & COO of the Rochester Red Wings. “On behalf of the Red Wings and the entire community, we want to express our appreciation to the Senator for reaching out to both the Nationals and the Commissioner. It is clear the Senator has the best interest of our Minor League teams in New York State at heart, and we owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Since 1928, the Red Wings have had three parent teams: the St. Louis Cardinals from 1928 to 1960, the Baltimore Orioles from 1961 to 2002, and the Minnesota Twins from 2003 to 2020.