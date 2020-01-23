Identity of Hall voter who bypassed Jeter may never be known

NEW YORK (AP) — The identity of the voter who kept Derek Jeter from being a unanimous Hall of Fame pick may never be known.
Individual members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America decide whether to make their votes public.
When the BBWAA decided to release individual ballots for MVP, Cy Young Award, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year starting in 2012, it also chose to make all Hall of Fame ballots public.
The Hall’s board of directors overrode the writers’ decision and left it up to individual voter’s to make that choice.