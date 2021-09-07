Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Ceremony: How to watch the induction ceremony Wednesday

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – After last year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter will be formally inducted on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Jeter will be joined in the Class of 2020 by Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker, former St. Louis Cardinals infielder Ted Simmons, and the late former labor leader Marvin Miller.

Here’s how to watch the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

How to watch the 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.

The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network and will be live-streamed on MLB.com.

Those traveling to Cooperstown for the ceremony are advised to allow plenty of time to find parking and transportation to the following points close to the Induction. Visitors are encouraged to use the trolley parking lot with transportation into downtown Cooperstown. Additional information on parking can be found on the National Baseball Hall of Fame website.

Admission to the Induction Ceremony is free and reserved seating can be added by purchasing a select Hall of Fame membership.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, those attending the Induction Ceremony are not permitted to leave chairs, blankets, coolers or any items at the Induction Site prior to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.