Blue Jays will play season in Buffalo, minor leaguers will call Rochester home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Major League Baseball is coming to Western New York.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be playing their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Baseball in Buffalo also means baseball in Rochester. The Blue Jays coming to the Queen City means Toronto’s reserve players will call the Flower City home this year. The taxi squad, will practice, work out, and play intersquad games at Frontier Field throughout the season.

All practices and games will be closed to fans.

The news was first reported late Friday morning by Dan Connolly of The Athletic. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he spoke with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Friday morning to finalize the agreement to play in Buffalo. He said that giving fans sports is a good thing during the pandemic and that the protocols are in place to keep people safe.

The Blue Jays also considered PNC Park in Pittsburgh and Camden Yards in Baltimore, but Pennsylvania rejected the proposal.

Buffalo was the presumed first option for the Blue Jays, as the Buffalo Bison are Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate. Sahlen Field reportedly did not have lighting and other infrastructure not up to MLB standards.

