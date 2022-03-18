ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — There are a lot of different ways to be a good general manager in the NFL. Many different philosophies.

The mantras heard often in Buffalo are building through the draft, long term success and not kicking the can down the road. If Brandon Beane held weekly press conferences like Sean McDermott does during the season, we might be just as amused by those catch phrases as we are with “Trust The Process” or “Doing Your 1/11th”.

Just like McDermott, Beane’s ideology has worked out pretty well so far. He nailed the quarterback better than just about anyone over the last 5-6 years. He’s located late-round draft gems like Taron Johnson, Gabriel Davis and Tyler Bass. He wins lots of trades and his reputation for signing players at team-friendly prices is so good, BillsMafia nearly had a meltdown this week when DaQuan Jones (gasp!) might have signed for a contract that’s exactly what he’s worth.

The Von Miller move is something a little bit different. Josh Allen’s weekly Superman routine and the Bills success landed them on Miller’s map, but it took a big bag to get his signing over the line. It’s the kind of contract Beane’s “I’ve never had credit card debt” approach seemed likely to avoid.

It’s impossible to fully judge a contract without fully knowing the details which, as of this moment, are unavailable. What has been reported is that the Bills have guaranteed Miller the entirety of what it took the Raiders to lock up Chandler Jones. This is likely no sweetheart team deal. There’s a can being kicked down the road, the question is where it falls on the spectrum of tuna can to garbage can.

Miller turns 33 before April Fool’s Day and recent history is not replete with 33-plus pass rushers who consistently produce. John Abraham did it. So did Cameron Wake. Julius Peppers mixed in double digit sack seasons with a few where he couldn’t top seven. There has not been a player 33 years old or more to reach ten sacks since 2017.

Even though Miller’s Hall of Fame candidacy discussion will be record quick (and he looked bleeping awesome last year), he’s no lock to play like a Hall of Famer while wearing Bills blue and red. It’s a risk.

But, it’s a damn good one and appropriate for where the Bills are right now.

The biggest thing the Bills have lacked during their last couple years of deep playoff runs is a star edge rusher. No disrespect to Jerry Hughes, who is still very good at his craft, but there aren’t many like Von Miller. This is a guy that’s going to tilt protections, distract quarterbacks and worry offensive coordinators deep into the night. You can’t overstate the impact he can have.

Let’s also not overlook the possibility that Miller could be quite a teacher for all the other young edge guys in Buffalo. He’s also a guy that’s been there, done that with two Super Bowl rings already on his fingers.

There definitely was an argument for standing pat. The Bills coaching incubator turns out winners on a regular basis, even if they take a few years to develop. Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox are becoming the latest golden eggs.

Beane could have waited and hoped for McDermott and company to develop Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and/or A.J. Epenesa into legit pass-rushing threats (I have serious doubts about the likelihood of all three).

Even without Miller, the Bills went on the road against the team everyone thought was the best and played them straight up only to get beat by a coin toss. Why not run it back and hope, this time, Lady Luck is just a touch more in your favor.

Neither would have been a terrible play. Both plans fit perfectly within the Bills doctrine of developing from within and patient, long term success.

Throwing $120 million at Von Miller is a pivot and yet, it’s consistent with Beane’s best quality.

Since the McDermott/Beane arrival in 2017, the Bills have led the NFL in MTMS–Moves That Make Sense. It seems the general NFL reaction to most decisions made by Beane is “Uhhh… yeah. I woulda done that, too.” The words “good value” and “underrated” are found in analysis of Bills offseasons on a yearly basis.

Signing Von Miller may not end up “good value” and it damn sure won’t be “underrated”, but it absolutely makes sense. It’s not often an NFL GM will make a move any sort of outside their standard operating procedure, even when it’s the sensible one. I wasn’t sure the last two years if Beane had this trick in his repertoire. I’d say Bills fans should be very excited, but BillsMafia owns just about all the property on Cloud Nine these days anyway.

Of all the things that Beane has said over and over lately, the one that sticks out to me recently was “I’m not going to sleep at night unless I got a roster that I think can win the whole thing”. This is Beane being good to his word. Pulling out all the stops. Making every effort.

It’s really hard to look at this roster and not say it’s set up to win a championship. That’s not even including a draft class that currently numbers nine selections. If the Bills fall short in January and February, any criticism of Beane and the roster construction feel like second-guessing or learning something no one saw coming.

The job isn’t done for this year, but Brandon Beane should be resting pretty comfortable this week