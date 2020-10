Allie Hess celebrates a goal in the second half of Mendon’s 3-1 win. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

Allie Hess scores twice to lead Vikings to a win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both Pittsford teams were victorious on Saturday morning, winning their home openers.

Pittsford Mendon 3, Brighton 1

Allie Hess scored twice for the Vikings and assisted on Ellery Stamp’s goal as the Vikings turned a 1-1 halftime score into a 3-1 win.

Pittsford Sutherland 10, Eastridge 0

Anabelle Cotroneo scored twice in the first quarter as the Knights cruised to a 10-0 win.