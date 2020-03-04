Mendon overwhelms East early

Lexi Green scored 22 points and (2)Pittsford Mendon held (6)East scoreless in the second quarter of a 59-32 win in the Class A semifinals Tuesday night at Eastridge High School.

The Vikings ran off 16 unanswered points in the second period and took a commanding 32-9 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Eagles never made a run in the second half.

Mendon improved to 20-3 and will get a shot in the Class A title game Friday night. The Vikings will face top seeded Irondequoit. The Eagles needed a 14-0 fourth quarter run to blow open a 1-point game against (4)Canandaigua and eventually win 45-35. The Class A final is scheduled for 6pm at Gates-Chili High School.

East finished their season at 12-11.