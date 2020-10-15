Mendon, Brighton girls soccer pick up one-goal wins

Barons score twice in second half to stay unbeaten

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brighton and Pittsford Mendon both survived late pushes to bring home one-goal wins Wednesday.

Brighton 2, Churchville-Chili 1

Churchville-Chili scored in the first half and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

The Barons got the equalizer ten minutes into the second half. Virginia Burkhart’s shot hit the post, but Sutsadah Khounpachamsy was there to pop in the rebound.

After an earlier goal was called offsides, Brighton took the lead with ten minutes left in the game as Maggie Cregan scored off a long assist from Khounpachamsy.

Churchville-Chili had a great free-kick opportunity with 11 seconds remaining but it sailed just over the crossbar.

Brighton moves to 2-0-1 with the win while Churchville-Chili falls to 2-1.

Pittsford Mendon 2, Greece Athena 1

After a slow first half, Grace O’Hara scored on a breakaway to give the Vikings a 1-0 lead with less than a minute in the first frame.

Mendon doubled their lead in the second half as Kiran Brent’s shot was deflected and snuck in under the goalkeeper’s mitts to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Freshman Wrianna Hudson scored on a great goal battling multiple defenders to get her team within one, but the Trojans were unable to find the equalizer late.

Pittsford Mendon moves to 3-0 with the win while Greece Athena falls to 2-1.