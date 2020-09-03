Mendick makes a name for himself in the MLB

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 10: Danny Mendick #20 of the Chicago White Sox bats against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 10, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, I.L. (WROC) — Pittsford Mendon graduate Danny Mendick had one goal before the MLB season started: make the White Sox opening day roster.

He accomplished that goal and is making a name for himself now in Chicago during his first full season in the big leagues. Mendick is taking the season one day at a time, but loving every minute of his opportunity.

“Even though there’s a pandemic and there’s been no fans, it’s been absolutely awesome,” said Mendick. “It’s a learning process and I’m going to keep going with it and try and stay in the big leagues as long as I can.”

Mendick has three home runs, 6 RBI, and 22 hits so far this season. He spent the end of last season in the show and has seen his mentality change from last year to now. This season he is more open to learning from the veterans around him and often seeks their guidance.

“You are at the highest level and the hardest part is staying there,” said Mendick. “I don’t know it all. I want to believe these guys I’m playing with can help me out and teach me a few things.”

There is a very high likelihood Mendick plays in his first MLB postseason in October. The White Sox currently lead the AL Central, and the pennant race is on his mind.

“There may be an asterisk on this season, but a playoff push is a playoff push and a World Series ring is a World Series ring,” said Mendick. “I’m going to keep doing what I got to do to be apart of the team and do whatever it takes to win.”