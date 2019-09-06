Mendick collects first major league hit

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 21: Danny Mendick #87 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait on photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Danny Mendick appeared in his first major league game on Tuesday.

He got his first major league at-bat Wednesday.

He made his first major league start on Thursday.

And that wasn’t the end of the firsts.

Mendick laid down a picture perfect bunt on an 0-2 pitch that turned into his first major league base hit.

The single loaded the bases and Mendick later came around to score during a three run inning for the White Sox.

He added a second single later in the game and finished 2-4.

The White Sox beat the Indians 7-1.