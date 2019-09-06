Mendick collects first major league hit

Danny Mendick appeared in his first major league game on Tuesday.
He got his first major league at-bat Wednesday.
He made his first major league start on Thursday.
And that wasn’t the end of the firsts.
Mendick laid down a picture perfect bunt on an 0-2 pitch that turned into his first major league base hit.
The single loaded the bases and Mendick later came around to score during a three run inning for the White Sox.
He added a second single later in the game and finished 2-4.
The White Sox beat the Indians 7-1.