Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Category 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas

Mendick collects first major league hit

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Danny Mendick

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 21: Danny Mendick #87 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a portrait on photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Danny Mendick appeared in his first major league game on Tuesday.

He got his first major league at-bat Wednesday.

He made his first major league start on Thursday.

And that wasn’t the end of the firsts.

Mendick laid down a picture perfect bunt on an 0-2 pitch that turned into his first major league base hit.

The single loaded the bases and Mendick later came around to score during a three run inning for the White Sox.

He added a second single later in the game and finished 2-4.

The White Sox beat the Indians 7-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter