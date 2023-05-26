Boys Lacrosse

Class A Semifinals

(2) McQuaid 10, (3) Penfield 6

An explosive 3rd quarter from McQuaid helped book their ticket to the sectional title game. It’s the Knights’ first trip to the championship round since 2007 when they fell short to Geneva. McQuaid has never won a sectional title in lacrosse.

It was a low-scoring game in the first game as it was 2-2 heading into halftime. However, McQuaid outscored Penfield 7-2 in the 3rd quarter to put the game out of reach.

Henry Coke led the way for McQuaid with a hat trick while AJ Quagrello pitched in two goals. For Penfield, Ethan Austin had a team-high three goals which all came in the second half.

McQuaid (13-3) will face Pittsford in the Class A sectional final. The top-seeded Panthers defeated Hilton 12-5, leading 9-0 after three quarters. Jackson Green and Ian Erskine both scored hat-tricks for Pittsford.

The championship game will take place on Tuesday, May 30th at St. John Fisher at 7:30 pm. It will be the first meeting between the two squads this season.

Class C Semifinals

(3) Wayne 12, (2) Pal-Mac 5

After being tied 1-1 after the first quarter, the Eagles soared scoring the next seven goals to advance to the Class C Championship game.

Wayne scored the only three goals of the second quarter to lead 4-1 at the half, then scored the first four goals of the third quarter to build up an 8-1 lead that the Red Raiders could never overcome.

Mason Michel and Nate Michel each had three goals for the Eagles, with PJ Ostrowski and Alex Garrow each netting a pair. Louis Profetta and Izak Krajeski rounded out the scoring with a goal each.

Devon McKoy had two goals for the Red Raiders while Robert Kinslow, Keagan Hoesterey, and Mike Halsey all scored once.

This is Wayne’s first sectional title game appearance since 2019 when they lost to Geneva. The Eagles are seeking their first-ever sectional title.

Wayne will take on Honeoye Falls-Lima, who defeated Geneva 8-6. Grady Goodberlet had three goals to lead the Cougars to victory. The championship game will be on May 30th at 5:00 p.m. at St. John Fisher University.