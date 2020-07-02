1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach

by: AARON BEARD, Associated Press

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke coach Joanne P. McCallie communicates with players during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday, July 2, 2020, on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach.

McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.

“I want to provide an opportunity for change, growth and a sense of security relative to the future of the program,” McCallie said, noting she hoped the move would allow the team “to play free without the burden and uncertainty of their coach’s future.”

McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year. Duke won at least a share of the ACC regular-season title four times as well as three ACC Tournament titles. There were also 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament, including four straight trips to the Elite Eight from 2010-13.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

McCallie, 54, arrived at Duke in 2007 from Michigan State, where she led the Spartans to the 2005 NCAA title game and was named Associated Press national coach of the year. She inherited a program that had become among the nation’s elite, with seven straight 30-win seasons under Gail Goestenkors, who had left for Texas.

McCallie kept things rolling by winning at least 25 games through her first seven seasons and reaching 30 victories three times. But Duke never broke through to a Final Four, and things got tougher when national powers Notre Dame and Louisville joined the ACC in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

In 2016, Duke fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1999, then missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1994. After the season, Duke announced its human resources department was reviewing the program but didn’t specify why, though that came after one starter transferred midway through the season and two more players left afterward.

By May, the school announced it had completed the review and White said McCallie would remain coach.

Duke won 28 games and returned to the NCAA Tournament a year later, then reached the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2018, but it fell to 15-15 and missed the tournament again in 2019.

In McCallie’s final game, Duke (18-12) fell to Boston College in its ACC Tournament opener on March 6, less than a week before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

McCallie won 646 games in her 28 seasons as a head coach, starting with eight years at Maine, followed by seven at Michigan State.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

