1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Icardi’s arrival at PSG could push Cavani to look elsewhere

Sports

by: JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Nantes’ Charles Traore, center right, gets to the ball before PSG’s Mauro Icardi during the League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris-Saint-Germain, in Nantes, western France, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

PARIS (AP) — Prolific striker Mauro Icardi’s arrival at French champion Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal raises doubts as to record scorer Edinson Cavani’s future at the club.

Icardi joined PSG on a season’s loan and had impressed with 20 goals in 31 games when the league season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His convincing performances pushed him ahead of Cavani in coach Thomas Tuchel’s attacking hierarchy.

Cavani is PSG’s all-time record scorer with 200 goals in 300 games and remains a huge fan favorite, but the 33-year-old Uruguay striker is one of several players whose contracts are running out this season.

PSG took up its option to buy the 27-year-old Icardi and gave him a contract until June 2024.

Given Icardi’s relative youth, and the easy way he combined with Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Ángel Di María in attack, it may prove increasingly hard for Cavani to get games if he signs a new contract.

Cavani was linked with a move to Atlético Madrid during the January transfer window but PSG reportedly turned down an offer of 15 million euros from the Spanish club.

No financial details were given by PSG about how much Icardi cost, but Italian media reported the transfer as costing 50 million euros ($55.5 million) with additional bonuses.

The prolific Icardi netted 124 goals in 219 games for Inter but his spell there ended amid a bitter falling out.

Many observers were circumspect when he joined PSG on loan at the end of the summer transfer window.

But he took to French soccer quickly and used his excellent first touch, elusive movement off the ball and ice-cool finishing to contribute 12 league goals, one fewer than Neymar.

Icardi and Mbappé combined particularly well, reading each other’s runs in attack and taking their chances efficiently.

The French league was ended with 10 rounds remaining after the government called off domestic competitions at the end of April, but PSG remains in contention to win the Champions League for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals.

The Champions League is set to be completed in late summer.

If so, those games could prove to be Cavani’s last for the club he joined as a then-record signing of 64 million euros ($71 million) in 2013.

After initially struggling to win over fans who compared him to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and mocked his erratic finishing, he won them over and became widely appreciated for his work ethic and team spirit.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss