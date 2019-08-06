Masters Report

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Vaccination pop-up planned for Rochester’s deaf and hard of hearing community
Top Stories
Rochester City Councilman calls for penalties if ATVs, dirt bikes are used illegally
Daunte Wright shooting: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun in traffic stop, police say
Video
Taylor Hall after Sabres trade him to Boston: “I want to be a part of a winning team”
60% of COVID-19 samples sent from Rochester Regional Health test positive for UK variant strain
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Olympics
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Top Stories
Taylor Hall after Sabres trade him to Boston: “I want to be a part of a winning team”
Top Stories
Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick
Video
Asplund, Skinner lift Buffalo to comeback win over Flyers
Section V Live: April 9, 2021
Video
Standout running backs highlight this week’s Section V Best
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Taylor Hall after Sabres trade him to Boston: “I want to be a part of a winning team”
Top Stories
60% of COVID-19 samples sent from Rochester Regional Health test positive for UK variant strain
Video
Top Stories
Postscript with Adam Chodak: Lifeline
Video
Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick
Video
Weather forecast: Another day full of rain to start the work week
Video
Stimulus checks: Missing a payment? File an IRS trace to track it down
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
Local boy scout troop holds food drive for Perinton Food Shelf
Video
Top Stories
Local pageant girl raising awareness for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Video
Volunteers clean Susan B. Anthony neighborhood
‘Smile, you are loved’: Youth minister spreads positivity with sign in Rochester
Video
Dick’s Sporting Good store opens in Victor with rock climbing wall, batting cages, and more
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Masters Report
Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first Japanese major champion
Trending Stories
Quarantine no longer required for unvaccinated international travelers into New York
Video
60% of COVID-19 samples sent from Rochester Regional Health test positive for UK variant strain
Video
Gov Cuomo: State will allow in-person graduation ceremonies, limits based on venue size, location
Video
Greece Superintendent: New guidance on reopening schools ‘feels more restrictive’
Video
What happens if you get COVID after the first vaccine dose?
Video
Gov. Cuomo on 2.99% statewide positivity rate: ‘The pandemic isn’t over’
Public health alert issued for raw ground turkey products linked to Salmonella
Video
520 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County this weekend, 3.1% average positivity rate
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Another day full of rain to start the work week
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss