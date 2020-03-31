Masks on the field? Ahmed ready if games can be played

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force’s Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Masks on the field? Ahmed ready if games can be played

Sports

by: DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The Korea Baseball Organization has postponed the start of new season to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

In order to get back on the baseball field, Nick Ahmed is willing to play as a masked man.

The two-time Gold Glove shortstop for the Arizona Diamondbacks said he’s seen some pictures of recent baseball games in Asia where players have worn protective masks to shield themselves from the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the masks “wouldn’t be ideal” but if it means baseball could be played, he’s ready.

“I’ll be up for anything at this point just to be able to play,” Ahmed explained Tuesday during a video conference. “If they said, ‘Hey, you can start games on May 15th or June 1st, but you have to wear masks.’ If that’s the only thing holding us back than sure, guys would do it.”

Ahmed is at his home in Phoenix with his wife, two young sons and brother, trying to stay in shape, fighting boredom and hoping baseball can be played at some point this spring or summer.

Ahmed said players are open to just about any scenario for playing games. That includes empty ballparks, ample doubleheaders or yes, even masks.

“If it comes to playing with no fans for a little while, as much as that would be extremely weird and strange, we’d be open to it,” Ahmed said. “Hopefully it wouldn’t have to last a long time but to get more games in and get games on TV for fans to watch, we’re all for that.”

Ahmed signed a $32.5 million, four-year deal in February that solidified the 30-year-old in the D-backs’ long-term plans. He said when spring training was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, he quickly ordered some workout equipment from Amazon. He’s also trying to do some baseball work with his brother, a minor leaguer in the D-backs’ organization.

“I’ve got a makeshift backyard gym going right now with a random assortment of dumbbells, weights, medicine balls and things of that nature,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed prides himself on staying in shape and could be ready in about a week if he could get 15-20 at-bats during some exhibitions.

For now, he’s just enjoying time with family and trying to remain grateful for his health and that of his family.

“The minute I try to worry about things I can’t change, I can’t control or aren’t up to me, then I start getting anxious,” Ahmed said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss