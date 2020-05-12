Live Now
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments

Associated Press

Dallas Morgan, Dontay Caruthers

FILE – In this March 15, 2019, file photo, Buffalo’s Dontay Caruthers (22) looks to pass as Central Michigan’s Dallas Morgan (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference men’s tournament in Cleveland. The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back. The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.

The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.

Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.

Volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.

The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be “evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves,” the conference said in a statement.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and https://appodcasts.com/category/ap-top-25-college-football/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

