Lynn: Kaepernick fits Chargers style but no workouts planned

Sports

by: JOE REEDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Colin Kaepernick

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneels during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Kaepernick was a second-round draft pick in 2011 who the next year led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. By 2016, he had begun kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality.  Soon after, he was gone from the NFL, and he has not played since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick is on the team’s workout list because he is the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the coach hasn’t spoken to him yet and right now nothing is scheduled.

The Chargers could explore bringing Kaepernick in for a workout depending on what happens during the preseason, Lynn said.

“It would be something I think any team would have to explore with a talent of that caliber that is available under these circumstances,” said Lynn, whose team is moving on at quarterback after 14 seasons with Philip Rivers under center. “I know he has a high IQ at the position. It comes down to physical shape and his ability to do what he does. You can figure out real quick where he is in his career after an intense workout.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign Kaepernick, who has been out of the league the past three seasons. The 32-year old quarterback last played in 2016, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and began to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last week that he received a call from another team about Kaepernick. Carroll and the Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a workout in 2017 and had another planned in 2018 but it was canceled. Lynn said the Chargers were not the team that inquired.

Lynn was also quick to point out that he first wants to see how the three quarterbacks he has on the roster perform — something he hasn’t been able to do during the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway,” he said. “At the end of the day we have to put together a roster we have to feel good about. He has to make sense.”

Tyrod Taylor goes into training camp at the top of the depth chart. Los Angeles also drafted Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick and have second-year player Easton Stick. Lynn said he has been happy with the virtual offseason sessions, but that the lack of field work makes it harder to gauge the position.

One of the saving graces is that Taylor is familiar with Lynn’s scheme. Lynn was the offensive coordinator for most of the 2016 season in Buffalo, where Taylor was his quarterback.

“Thank goodness I have some time on task with Tyrod Taylor because he understands the offense. I feel very comfortable with that,” Lynn said. “We’re going to have to be very efficient when we get back together.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

