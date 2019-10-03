Logo a go-go: Gardy bat tantrum on Yankees’ T-shirts

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge talks to reporters during a news conference at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in New York. The Yankees will host the Minnesota Twins in the first game of an American League Division Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge showed up at his news conference wearing a T-shirt with a Major League Baseball logo.

Just not the logo that’s been familiar for the past half-century.

On closer inspection, the silhouetted batter in white between fields of blue and red was not in a hitting position as designed by Jerry Dior of Sandgren & Murtha in the 1960s, but rather was holding the lumber vertically _ and smashing it into the top of the logo , creating a red spark.

Yup, just like New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner did during dugout tantrums , hammering the ceiling and leading to ejections in July and August.

“I don’t know who makes the shirts up, but they send them for the guys,” Gardner said Thursday. “It’s funny. Guys have fun with it.”

Catchers Gary Sánchez and Austin Romine, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnación also wore the shirts for workout, a day ahead of the AL Division Series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

New York’s most famous T-shirt this year was “Savages in the Box,” manager Aaron Boone’s infamous comment on his batters during his July 18 ejection by rookie umpire Brennan Miller. While those garments were on sale at Yankee Stadium for $29.99, there was no immediate word on whether a Gardy Goes Batty merchandise line was in the offing.

___

