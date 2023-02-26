ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At Sunday’s Buffalo Sabres game against the Washington Capitals, the team will be honoring David Hoagland for his military service, a representative for the Buffalo Sabres told News 8.

Hoagland has lived in Irondequoit for 46 years and is a Vietnam veteran.

This month, Hoagland is celebrating his 80th birthday, and those close to him say he has always supported local teams such as the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.

To make the celebration even more special, David’s son Steve Hoagland is set to perform both the Canadian and American national anthems.