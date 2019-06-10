Wings win 7th straight

A Willians Astudillo two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning was the difference as the Red Wings beat Pawtucket, 5-3, Sunday afternoon at McCoy Stadium to complete a four-game sweep of the Paw Sox and finish off a 7-1 road trip.

The Wings (27-33) have now won seven straight games for the first time since June 2017 and are just 8.5 games out of first place with 80 games left on the schedule.

With two outs and the game tied, 2-2, in the eighth inning, La Tortuga lifted the first pitch he saw from Kyle Hart over the left field fence for a two-run, go-ahead blast.

Astudillo singled home a run in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1, and since his demotion to Triple-A on Saturday, Astudillo is 6-for-8 with four RBI for Rochester.

Jake Cave hit a 440-foot homer in the top of the sixth inning to put the Wings ahead, but Cole Sturgeon answered with a solo homer of his own off Jake Reed in the seventh to tie the game.

Chase De Jong turned in his best outing of the year, allowing just one run on four hits over five innings for the Wings.

Gorkys Hernandez hit a leadoff homer for the Paw Sox off De Jong for an early 1-0 lead.

Zack Littell earned his first save of the season working a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts.

After an off day on Monday, the Wings open a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers.