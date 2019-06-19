Wings blow huge lead

After a Brent Rooker two-run homer in the fifth inning made it 8-2, the Red Wings seemed well on their way to a fifth straight victory.

But, the Columbus Clippers scored two in the sixth and five in the eighth to storm back and steal the opener, 9-8, Tuesday night at Huntington Park.

The Clippers tied the game on an Adam Rosales two-run homer in the eighth inning. In 20 games with the Wings this season, Rosales hit zero home runs. The eighth inning homer off Preston Guilmet was his fifth in 23 games with the Clippers.

Two batters later, Daniel Johnson doubled home the eventual winning run.

The Wings (32-35) were 28-0 this season when leading after seven innings.

The top four hitters in the Wings lineup – Nick Gordon, Willians Astudillo, LaMonte Wade, Jr. and Rooker went a combined 9-for-16 with six RBI and six runs scored to pace the offensive attack.

After a Zander Wiel homer in the third inning, the Red Wings led 6-0.

Lewis Thorpe made the start for the Wings and went 4+ innings, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out three over his 77-pitch outing.

Ian Krol made his Red Wings debut tossing a 1-2-3 seventh inning and being signed earlier in the day.

The Wings look to bounce back on Wednesday in Game Two of the three-game series. Sean Poppen (4-0, 1.55 ERA) will make the start for Rochester.