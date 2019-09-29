Wilson puts Class A on notice with big win over Arcadia

With 15 teams fighting for eight playoff spots in Class A, the Wilson Wildcats showed why they are not to be overlooked with a 54-28 win over Greece Arcadia at Marina Auto Stadium on Saturday.

The Wildcats scored the game’s first 30 points before the Titans got on the board.

Dante McGowan got it started with a 36-yard run up the middle in the final minutes of the first quarter.

Jahkier Moore was especially destructive against the Arcadia defense, punching in a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Wildcats up 14-0.

On Wilson’s next possession, Moore found a lane down the right side and took off for a 98-yard touchdown. The track star made it look simple, going untouched once he passed the line of scrimmage.

With the score 22-0, Wilson’s defense continued to dictate play and the Wildcats special teams backed them up. On a 4th and long, McGowan blocked Arcadia’s punt attempt and Brennan Clark scooped up the loose ball before returning it to the house for a score.

Wilson was able to limit Arcadia’s dynamic running back K’myn Crumity throughout the first half. Once he found a rhythm, the deficit was too big for the Titans to overcome.

The Wildcats remain unbeaten at 4-0 and looking to add another Section V title after winning their last one in 2016. Arcadia drops to 2-2.