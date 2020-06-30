1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Webster wiffle ball league has big-league feel

Local Sports

Almost 150 kids compete, with games played in a backyard stadium.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Webster, wiffle ball is more than just a simple backyard game.

“There’s really nothing like it,” says Matthew Stuewe.

“You’ve got to be here to really experience it,” says Brandon Gierczak.

Vargas Stadium is home to Webster Major League Wiffleball. It’s equipped with lights, bleachers, fences, and a scoreboard— all in the commissioner’s backyard. 

“It’s grown over the years,” says Hector Vargas, the league’s commissioner. “The field was switched around a little bit and then we got a pool last year so we moved it.”

The league started as a simple idea four years ago after countless pickup games.

“He was like, let’s put a wiffleball league together,” says Stuewe, an outfielder on the Bannerwood Baboons. “I’m like, sure I’ll join. And then it just blew up.”

The league started out with just about 30 kids in the first year. It’s now grown to almost 150 players, with a waiting list of people just trying to get in. 

“We’ve kind of created an experience for sports fans of kind of giving them the feeling of playing on the big stage,” says Vargas. “It starts with the combine and there are scouts from each team. Then, we give them the feeling of draft day where we have a big draft and you get to throw the jersey on at the draft. We have highlight reels and top-ten plays and we have a ‘Wiffleball Tonight’ show on our Youtube channel.”

At times they’ve had up to 200 spectators watching their games. This year, games are played in four different sessions, limiting the number of people at the stadium. Thankfully, there were no labor negotiations to add on to COVID concerns. 

“We’re a very player-forward league,” says Will Johnson, centerfielder for the Houston Hippos, who won last year’s championship. “The owners were willing to sacrifice whatever it took to get us back out on the diamond and get us rolling for opening day, week one.”

All joking aside, this might be the most serious backyard wiffle ball league you’ll find. 

“People treat it like it’s a job almost. People practice, we had a team practice at 8:30 in the morning,” says Vargas. “Teams are working out and lifting and stuff like that just for this.

“It brings me back to my high school days, it’s awesome,” says Stuewe. “I feel like I’m in the pros for wiffle ball.”

The WMLW will crown their fifth-ever champion this August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss