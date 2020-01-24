Webster Thomas wins on last-second bucket, Red Jacket stays undefeated

Webster Thomas 52, Churchville-Chili 51

Abby Roetker was the hero as her bucket with 3 seconds remaining gave the Titans a 52-51 win.

Thomas began the game strong, as they held a 25-20 lead after the first half. But the Saints stormed back in the 3rd quarter, doubling up the Titans 22-11 to go up by 6 heading into the fourth. Jade Distant did most of the heavy lifting, scoring 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth showdown. Thomas opened the fourth on a 9-3 run to tie it at 45. The Titans later took the lead at 48-47 on a Mary Marrapese bucket. She scored 13 points.

But the Saints responded with two-straight buckets to take the lead 51-48.

Audrey Mack cut the lead to 1 with 33 seconds remaining. Then the Titans got a big steal to get the ball back, still down 1. With six seconds remaining, Thomas had the ball out of bounds and drew up a play for Roetker. She got a screen, put her head down, and sunk a layup while taking contact to go up 52-51.

She missed the ensuing free throw but it did not matter as her team got the stop on the other end of the floor to secure the win.

Red Jacket 80, Bloomfield 44

Red Jacket continued their perfect season as they controlled their matchup with Bloomfield 80-44 to move to 13-0 on the season.