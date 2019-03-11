Webster Thomas junior wins national title

Last weekend at the high school state championships, Monique Hardy set a new record.

On Sunday, she broke it. Sorta.

The Webster Thomas junior won the hammer throw at the New Balance Indoor National Championships at the Armory in New York City.

Her throw of 19.69 meters was nearly two meters better than the second place finisher.

Hardy’s state record was 60 feet, 4 and 3/4 inches. The throw at the national championship was over 64 and a half feet.

Hardy also won the shot put at the high school state championships.