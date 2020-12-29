Webster native, Bills fan raises over $3,000 running marathon around Patriots’ stadium

What started as a fun idea to celebrate the team's division turned into a large charitable effort

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — Webster native Colin Dee has gone to great lengths to support the Bills in his life.

He’s been an out-of-town season ticket holder since his sophomore year of college. He’d make the trip to Orchard Park while living in Dayton, Cleveland, and Charlotte. Dee attends about 10-12 Bills games a year, racking up hundreds and thousands of miles on the road.

Now, he lives in the Boston area and decided to support the team by going 26.2 miles. By running a marathon.

Of course, he’d like to be in Gillette Stadium supporting the Bills. But with COVID restrictions, that’s not possible.

So after a few beers on a Zoom call with friends, the idea came about to go to the Patriots’ stadium and run laps.

“Somebody was like, why don’t you go down there and do a 5k around the stadium?” said Dee. It escalated. “Why don’t you do a half marathon? No, you should just do the full thing, do a marathon.”

Thus the idea was born. Run a marathon around Gillette Stadium while the Bills are playing the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

“We’re just trying to celebrate the win in the AFC East,” said Dee. “I wanted to be at the stadium in some way, shape or form, and here we are so we’re just going to run it out.”

Dee has run five or six marathons in his life as well as a few 50k races. But he hadn’t been training for this which was going to make it difficult.

Eventually, it was suggested that Dee try and raise some money for charity during the run. He set up a GoFundMe to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital, the charity that Bills Mafia already raised over $1 million in honor of Josh Allen’s late grandmother.

Dee set the goal at $1,000 dollars which was quickly released. As of Tuesday morning, the total is over $3,000 dollars.

Dee was able to complete the marathon midway through the Bills’ beatdown of the Patriots at a time of 4:41:25.

You can still donate to the cause by going to the GoFundMe page.