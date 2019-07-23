Webster LL drops opening game of NY State tournament

After Webster started strongly, Haverstraw roared back for ten straight runs on the way to a 10-3 win in the opening game of the New York State Little League Tournament in Penfield.

Webster got on the board first in the bottom of the first when Aaron Schauber scurried home on a past ball. Webster then added two more runs in the second on a Jack Kelly chopper through the infield.

Haverstraw got on the board in the third inning with a pair of runs, before putting up five in the fourth. Nickey Becker drove in the go-ahead runs on a base hit to center and his team never looked back.

Webster will face Oceanside in the 2nd game of Pool Play on Wednesday at 3:00pm. Haverstraw will take on Vestal at 5:30pm.