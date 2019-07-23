Webster girl stars on Rochester’s top little league team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, the road to Williamsport reaches the state level. And for the first time in decades, the state tournament will be in Rochester.

Hosted by Penfield little league, the Rochester rep is from Webster and there’s something that sticks out about this team right away. One of the Webster stars is Bella Fanale. That’s right, a girl playing with the boys.

She homered in the district semifinals and is one of the team’s best power hitters. Fanale is a multi-sport star. She ran for 23 touchdowns in the Webster Youth Football League last year.

Her teammates are proud to represent Webster and Rochester with a girl.

“Me and my dad always used to play catch in my yard and then one day I just wanted to play baseball. So I started at 8-U and worked all the way up to 12-U,” said Fanale.

“I just thought she was going to be a power hitter right from the start. I knew she’d be batting like 5 or 6, at the cleanup spot. She’s got more home runs than half the kids on our team, said little leaguer Ryan Beachner.

“She’s just one of those unique athletes that only come around since maybe the Abby Wambach days, where you hear a name,” said Webster U-12 Manager Brian Beachner. “You’re going to be hearing the Bella Fanale name for years to come. You’re going to be hearing it in high school sports and college. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Bella: “anybody can do anything. You put your work into it and you get what you put in,” said Fanale.

Webster starts its state tournament on Tuesday.