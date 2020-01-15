Vinny Molisani breaks scoring record as Cal-Mum dominates Keshequa

Senior guard Vinny Molisani made Cal-Mum history on Tuesday night, breaking the school’s scoring record of 1,279 points in the Raiders’ 86-43 win over Keshequa.

Molisani entered the game four points shy of the record, which was set by 1997 graduate Tim Keeley.

The Raiders were dominant from the tip, leading the Indians by 28 points at the half. Molisani led all scorers with 23 points. He also had eight rebounds.

Cal-Mum had a nine-game winning streak snapped on Friday. They get back in the win column and improve to 10-2.

Keshequa fell to 2-9.