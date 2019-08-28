Victor’s familiar faces hope 2019 will see the Blue Devils on top of Section V once again

All playoff losses sting, but losing in the final second of a championship game is especially painful. The Victor Blue Devils are aiming to wipe that bitter taste away as soon as possible.

With 12 starters returning from last year’s heartbreaker to Irondequoit, the Blue Devils believe the squad’s experience will be a big factor in achieving 2019 success.

“It fuels us in the offseason to get back to that point this season,” said senior running back Joey Pezzimenti. “We worked hard in the weight room this whole offseason. I think we got a good shot to get back there. I think we’re all excited.”

Among the returning starters include running backs Pezzimenti and Rushawn Baker, quarterback James Knapp, linebacker Camden Hay, and lineman Connor Williams.

With familiar faces alongside them on the field, the Blue Devils expect trust in each other will carry them back to the top.

“I have to trust my linemen to open up holes,” said Baker. “[James Knapp] has to trust linemen to give him good blocks. Just trusting everyone, it just has to be there.”

Victor opens the season against Canandaigua at home on Thursday, September 5th at 7:00. While the Braves won their regular season matchup, the Blue Devils were the winners in the Section V playoffs.