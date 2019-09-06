Victor storms past Canandaigua in 4th annual Teddi Bowl

Victor put to rest any doubt that they remain one of Class A’s best with an impressive 31-14 win over Canandaigua in the season opener on Thursday night.

The Blue Devils running back tandem of Joey Pezzimenti and Rushawn Baker were dominant against the Braves. Pezzimenti took in a screen pass and scampered for a 55-yard touchdown, while Baker pulled out a 72-yard touchdown run before halftime.

The night also had a special meaning for those on the sideline. The game was the 4th annual Teddi Bowl, which benefits Camp Good Days and Special Times, a camp for kids and families affected by cancer. Campers were on both sidelines as VIPs.

Canandaigua’s two first half touchdowns were the result of an interception that set them up in the red zone and a kickoff return touchdown.

Victor (1-0) will next travel to Spencerport to take on the Rangers on Friday, September 13th at 7:00pm. Canandaigua (0-1) hosts Webster Thomas that night at the same time.