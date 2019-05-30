Victor rallies late to win 6th-straight Section V title

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PITTSFORD - Class B Final — (2)Victor 7, (1)Canandaigua 6

With two goals in the final minute, the Blue Devils locked up a sixth straight Section V championship.

The Braves broke a 4-4 deadlock at the start of the fourth with goals from Tyler Goode and Aaron D'Agostino to make it 6-5 CA with six minutes remaining.

Victor's Alec Russell scored to cut the deficit to a single goal, before Canandaigua had a terrific opportunity to double the lead, only to have the chanced stopped by goalie Liam Haller.

Russell added his second goal of the game with 41 seconds remaining to tie the game at 6. Regan Endres won the ensuing draw for the Blue Devils before flipping the ball to Shea Newell who fired a rocket for the go-ahead goal.

The win marks Victor's sixth straight title and eighth overall. The Blue Devils will face Section VI champs Hamburg in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, June 1st, at 12:30pm at St. John Fisher College.

Class D Final — (2)Penn Yan 10, (1)Pal-Mac 9 OT

Colton scored the game-winner with five seconds left in overtime to give the Mustangs their ninth straight title and 21 in the last 22 years.

Penn Yan will take on Eden (VI) in the NY state quarterfinals at 5:30pm on Saturday from St. John Fisher College.